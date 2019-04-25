News

3.0 M earthquake strikes near Pinyon Pines

By:

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 10:37 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 10:39 AM PDT

PINYON PINES, Calif.- - A magnitude-3 earthquake struck Riverside County's Coachella Valley today, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
   
The quake hit at 8:09 a.m. at a depth of 3 miles, its epicenter about 6.5 miles south-southeast of Ribbonwood and 14 miles southwest of La Quinta, according to a USGS computer-generated report.

According to the 'Did You Feel It' USGS Community Internet Intensity Map, the quake was felt as far north as Cathedral City and as far west as Hemet. 


