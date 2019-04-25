3.0 M earthquake strikes near Pinyon Pines
PINYON PINES, Calif.- - A magnitude-3 earthquake struck Riverside County's Coachella Valley today, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The quake hit at 8:09 a.m. at a depth of 3 miles, its epicenter about 6.5 miles south-southeast of Ribbonwood and 14 miles southwest of La Quinta, according to a USGS computer-generated report.
According to the 'Did You Feel It' USGS Community Internet Intensity Map, the quake was felt as far north as Cathedral City and as far west as Hemet.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15