3.0 M earthquake strikes near Pinyon Pines

PINYON PINES, Calif.- - A magnitude-3 earthquake struck Riverside County's Coachella Valley today, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.



The quake hit at 8:09 a.m. at a depth of 3 miles, its epicenter about 6.5 miles south-southeast of Ribbonwood and 14 miles southwest of La Quinta, according to a USGS computer-generated report.

According to the 'Did You Feel It' USGS Community Internet Intensity Map, the quake was felt as far north as Cathedral City and as far west as Hemet.