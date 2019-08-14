3,200+ marijuana plants seized in Cabazon, Cherry Valley raids

CABAZON, Calif.- - A pair of search warrants served in Cabazon and Cherry Valley, respectively, led to the confiscation of thousands of marijuana plants.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department executed the search warrants on Tuesday. Both warrants were served in unincorporated areas of each community, according to RSO. The operations are part of a larger effort to combat the illegal cultivation of marijuana in Riverside County.

3,230 plants and 120 pounds of processed marijuana was taken during the warrant executions. The Cherry Valley location is on the 10000 block of Virginia Lane and the Cabazon location is on the 14500 block of Agnes Street.

No arrests were mentioned in a news release on the operation.

Anyone with information about illegal marijuana grows in Riverside County is urged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Cabazon Station at 951-922-7100.