2nd Sandalwood Fire victim identified

CALIMESA, Calif.- - The second victim of a fire that broke out in Calimesa earlier this month has been identified by the Riverside County Coroner's Bureau.

According to the Coroner's Bureau, the remains of 61-year-old Hannah Labelle were found in her residence located at 1134 Villa Calimesa Lane, #A9 on October 11. Her date of injury is listed as October 10, the day that the fire first sparked.

The fire was reported at 1:58 p.m. on the 10th after a trash truck dumped a load of burning garbage, which spread to nearby vegetation. The fire burned 1,011 acres and was 100% contained by 5:15 p.m. on October 14.

The fire prompted extensive evacuations in the surrounding area. According to CAL FIRE, the evacuation order remains in effect for the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park.