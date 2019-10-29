2nd Sandalwood Fire victim identified
CALIMESA, Calif.- - The second victim of a fire that broke out in Calimesa earlier this month has been identified by the Riverside County Coroner's Bureau.
According to the Coroner's Bureau, the remains of 61-year-old Hannah Labelle were found in her residence located at 1134 Villa Calimesa Lane, #A9 on October 11. Her date of injury is listed as October 10, the day that the fire first sparked.
The fire was reported at 1:58 p.m. on the 10th after a trash truck dumped a load of burning garbage, which spread to nearby vegetation. The fire burned 1,011 acres and was 100% contained by 5:15 p.m. on October 14.
The fire prompted extensive evacuations in the surrounding area. According to CAL FIRE, the evacuation order remains in effect for the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15