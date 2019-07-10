2nd man arrested in child abuse case was also a parent-volunteer at local charter school

2nd man arrested in child abuse case was

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - News Channel 3 has confirmed the second man arrested in a child abuse case last month was also parent-volunteer at a local charter school.

James Anderson, 31, of Palm Desert was arrested along with Devin Daniel Lujan, 28 on the morning of June 28 after the Riverside County Sheriff's Department learned that a child was sexually abused on the 74000 block of Scholar Lane in Palm Desert.

Today, a viewer reached out to News Channel 3 regarding concerns about Anderson's ties to a local school. News Channel 3 was able to confirm that Anderson was indeed a parent-volunteer at George Washington Charter School, one of the schools that Lujan also volunteered at.

Mary Perry, public information officer for the Desert Sands Unified School District, said both went through the district's volunteer screening process.

Lujan with George Washington Charter School students

Lujan with George Washington Charter School students

As we reported last week, Lujan was working as a teacher at the Bermuda Dunes Learning Center. According to a statement by BDLC, Lujan resigned via email without explanation on June 29, the day after his arrest.

The safety of the children entrusted to its care has always been BDLC's absolute priority and BDLC implements the most rigorous security screening measures available. All BDLC staff undergo a thorough background check, including fingerprinting, and must be cleared through both the Department of Justice and the FBI before hiring. At the time of his hiring, Mr. Lujan was highly recommended by his prior educational employer and fully cleared through all regulated and required child abuse and criminal background checks. - Statement from Bermuda Dunes Learning Center

BDLC officials wrote that at this time, it is their understanding that "the incident giving rise to his arrest did not occur at any BDLC campus, nor did it involve any BDLC student."

Lujan also worked as a part-time employee at College of the Desert from January 2015 through June 2017, COD spokesperson, Marion Champion, confirmed.

Public records show Lujan worked at the school's child development center in 2015 and 2016.

More on Lujan's background

Anderson was booked for distribution of child porn and indecent exposure. Lujan was booked for oral copulation of a minor under the age of 10. Both were released on June 29 after posting bail of $55,000 and $30,000 and are expected to appear in court at the end of August.

Mika Moulton, child safety expert, formerly of Christopher's Clubhouse, is doing a presentation for parents tomorrow at 7 p.m. at MyGym in Palm Desert. She'll be talking about spotting and stopping child sexual abuse.