29th Annual Thunder & Lightning Powwow Continues

092919 POW WOW

CABAZON, Calif. - The Morongo Band of Mission Indians is holding its annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow, a three-day event honoring Native American culture.

This is the 29th annual Powwow, hosted at the Morongo Casino Resort and Spa in Cabazon.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring Sept. 27 as Native American Day across the state of California.

For Paul Bass, a father of five, remembers his favorite memory in attending the event as a child.

"Coming with my father, coming and listening to the drums, and he passed away. He was a veteran and this is like...We look forward to it every year. Now, I get to bring my kids because my father brought me so thinking of him every time makes me feel good, " says Paul Bass.

The annual event for the Bass family is a place where they can feel at home and embrace the culture and food.

"It's my church,"says Paul Bass.

Not only is it an annual community gathering its also a place where Paul can honor his tribal roots.

"I feel at peace. I feel good it makes me feel good. You know my kids can see what it is to be Native American to be proud to be here in this country," says Paul Bass.

The event is expected to bring in over 25,000 people, including tribes from all over North America. Many tribes participated in Friday night's festive grand entry.

The event features Native American food vendors and traditional crafters, showcasing authentic Native American jewelry, beadwork, pottery, clothing and basketry.

For Cathy Diaz,Owner of Native Printz, its more than a celebration.

"What we going on here like our Powwow dancing and bird singing its medicine for us so its like a big family event that we have here," says Cathy Diaz.

And she feels there is a sense of unity among the different tribes.

"Even though we are different tribes, we look after each other," says Diaz.

SCHEDULE:

Powwow & Indian Market

Friday Sept. 27: 4 pm – 12 am

Saturday Sept. 28: 10 am –12 am

Sunday Sept. 29: 10 am – 6 pm



Color Guard and Grand Entry

Friday Sept. 27: 8 pm

Saturday Sept. 28: 1 pm & 8 pm

Sunday Sept. 29: 1 pm



WHERE:

Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

49500 Seminole Drive, Cabazon, CA 92230



WEBSITE:

http://www.morongopowwow.com/