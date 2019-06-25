News

21 candidates apply to fill vacant DHS city council seat

By:

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 09:57 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 10:43 PM PDT

21 candidates applied to fill the vacant seat on the Desert Hot Springs City Council, the city announced Monday evening.

The search for candidates comes after Councilmember Anayeli Zavala's announcement that she will resign from her seat effective July 2, 2019.

On May 21, the council met to decide how they were going to fill the vacancy. After looking into the available options under state law for filling the vacancy, councilmembers unanimously voted (Councilmember Zavala abstained) to appoint a qualified individual to complete Zavala's term of office. The term ends in December 2020. 

The application process started on May 22 and ended on June 24 at 5 p.m.

The following 21 candidates will be interviewed in a special meeting of the council that will be held Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Council Chamber at 11711 West Drive.

  1. Kent Andersen
  2. Sara Anderson
  3. Agustin Aragon
  4. Karl Baker, Jr.
  5. Catherine Barber
  6. Karina Barragan
  7. Richard Duffle
  8. Jim Fitzgerald
  9. Mirna Flores
  10. Robert Griffith
  11. Dawn Griffiths
  12. Walt Meyer
  13. Jason Moore
  14. Patrick Morgan
  15. Roger Nuñez
  16. Michael Picardi
  17. Donna Poyuzina
  18. Adam Sanchez, Sr.
  19. Deby Shoemaker
  20. John Stewart
  21. John Tinker

A candidate will be officially appointed to fill the vacant seat on July 2. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

