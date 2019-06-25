21 candidates apply to fill vacant DHS city council seat

21 candidates applied to fill the vacant seat on the Desert Hot Springs City Council, the city announced Monday evening.

The search for candidates comes after Councilmember Anayeli Zavala's announcement that she will resign from her seat effective July 2, 2019.

On May 21, the council met to decide how they were going to fill the vacancy. After looking into the available options under state law for filling the vacancy, councilmembers unanimously voted (Councilmember Zavala abstained) to appoint a qualified individual to complete Zavala's term of office. The term ends in December 2020.

The application process started on May 22 and ended on June 24 at 5 p.m.

The following 21 candidates will be interviewed in a special meeting of the council that will be held Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Council Chamber at 11711 West Drive.

A candidate will be officially appointed to fill the vacant seat on July 2. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.