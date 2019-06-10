2020 Coachella festival dates announced
INDIO, Calif.- - Coachella's 2020 dates are locked down.
On Monday, the festival announced that weekend one would take place on April 10, 11, and 12, and that weekend 2 would take place on April 17, 18, and 19.
Advanced ticket sales will begin on June 14 at 11 a.m.
Those who purchase advance tickets will receive further information on receiving their passes after the main sale in January 2020.
