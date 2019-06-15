2019 National Philanthropy Day in the Desert honorees named

Palm Desert, Calif. - Six local philanthropists were named as distinguished honorees for the upcoming 13th Annual National Philanthropy Day In The Desert Awards Luncheon. Those chosen Friday by The Association of Fundraising Professionals CA, Desert Communities Chapter will be awarded and celebrated in November.

This year’s distinguished honorees include:

Outstanding Philanthropists – James and Carol Egan

Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer – Sally Berger

Outstanding Philanthropic Foundation, Corporation or/Civic Service Organization – Regional Access Project Foundation

Outstanding Nonprofit Founder – Jo Rosen, Parkinson’s Resource Organization

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy – Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs - Keystone Club Members

Outstanding Fundraising Professional – Judi Olivas

The 2019 National Philanthropy Day In The Desert will take place on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Hyatt Hotel in Indian Wells. News Channel 3 Meteorologist and host of Eye on the Desert, Patrick Evans, will again emcee the event. Local philanthropist and restaurant owner, Harold Matzner, will be Presenting Sponsor and Honorary Chair for the seventh year.

The organization describes the day as below:

Celebrating its 59th year, National Philanthropy Day® is a special day set aside for the purpose of recognizing the great contribution philanthropy makes to our society, and to honor individuals, businesses, and support organizations that are active in the philanthropic community. Here in the Coachella Valley, it is a day when we pay tribute to our own – the exemplary local philanthropists, businesses, and organizations who give so generously of their time, talents, skills, and financial support, making our community a much better place for us all.

“The Coachella Valley is filled with remarkable philanthropists, making profound differences in the lives of many people,” Brian Daly, Event Chair of National Philanthropy Day In The Desert 2019, said in a media release.

