2018's Queen Scheherazade and her royal court crowned

The Queen (Pictured in the middle) and her court

Queen Scheherazade and her royal court have been crowned!

Saturday evening, ten young women gathered at the Riverside County Fairground's Fullenwider Building to compete for the crowns of Queen Scheherazade, Princess Dunyazade and Princess Jasmine.

Desert Mirage High School senior Julianna Gaytan was crowned Queen Scheherazade. Gaytan is an accomplished academic, a varsity cheer captain, and an award-winning actress. She also volunteers at a pregnancy center, she hopes to help families through accessible healthcare. Gaytan plans on pursuing higher education to earn a degree in biology with a minor in theater.

Cathedral City High School senior Christina Marquez was crowned Princess Dunyazade. Marquez has received numerous awards and distinctions for her community service and academics, including three Golden Lion Awards. She has a passion for medicine and is an intern at a doctor's office. Marquez also volunteers for community organizations including the Braille Institute and Relay for Life. Her long-term goal is to become a general practitioner.

Shadow Hills High School senior Zoe Elders was crowned Princess Jasmine. Elders is an honor roll student and executive officer in her high school's leadership class. She's also varsity cheer captain and has competed in world cheer championships. Elders hopes to attend the University of Notre Dame and major in business and economics.

The Queen & her Court will act as goodwill ambassadors for the 2019 Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival, February 15-24.

