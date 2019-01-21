News

20-year-old driver dies in Cathedral City crash

Posted: Jan 21, 2019 10:13 AM PST

Updated: Jan 21, 2019 12:19 PM PST

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - A 20-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle collision Sunday night in Cathedral City.

The collision was reported at 7:39 p.m. om Landau Boulevard just south of Tachevah Drive. The car was apparently traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and collided with a tree, according to a release from the Cathedral City Police Department.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time, died from injuries sustained in the crash. 

Alcohol is believed to have played a factor in this collision.

The victim, who has not been identified, was from Cathedral City.

We still continue to see the consequences of driving while impaired. There are many options available to get you home safe.," read CCPD's post on the fatal accident. "Ride services provide easy access through apps and taxis are just as easy to obtain. Please celebrate responsibly and get home safe."

 


