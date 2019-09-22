4 firefighters injured at house fire in Indio

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Firefighters on scene of house fire in Indio.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Firefighters on scene of house fire in Indio.

INDIO, Calif. - UPDATE:

Cal Fire tells News Channel 3 that 4 firefighters and 1 civilian in the home were injured during the blaze, and all of them were taken to a local hospital. The fire is now being investigated as a "suspicious" incident. Neighbors report hearing an "explosion", and the Indio Police Department is now involved in the case.

Three dogs and a turtle were injured in the fire, and Animal Services took the animals away for treatment. The street was closed during the investigation. A total of 10 engines, 2 medic units and two other trucks responded to the scene. A Sunline bus was called to the scene to help rehabilitate firefighters working in the triple digit heat.



INITIAL REPORT:

Two firefighters and one civilian were injured at a house fire in Indio Saturday afternoon. According to Cal Fire they got a call just after 1 p.m. of a fire in the garage and attic of a home on the 83-000 block of Long Cove Drive in Indio.

"All of a sudden I saw this big plume of smoke going up...my son went over there on his scooter and came back and said there's a house on fire," said James Duffy, a neighbor.

Firefighters were seen cutting through the home's garage door to extinguish the flames. "It was intense. I had never really seen anything like it. It smelled pretty bad and I didn't really know what to do," said Duffy's young daughter, Josie.

Cal Fire confirms that th three injured were treated on scene and taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. The fire was contained just after 2:00 p.m. but firefighters will remain on scene for several more hours for clean up.

We have a crew on scene and are told two PIO's are also headed to the scene, with some new information. We will provide updates as we get them.