2,100+ SCE customers without power in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A power outage has left over 2,100 Southern California Edison customers without electricity in Palm Desert.

The outage officially lists 2,184 customers as being affected.

It is listed as a "repair outage", which is "an outage caused by unexpected circumstances, such as traffic accidents or severe weather", according to SCE.com.

The outage's location is placed across from Palm Desert High School on the east side of Cook Street.

SCE crews are currently analyzing the problem.

There is no estimated time for restoration.

There are two other outages listed in Palm Springs, but they are for equipment upgrades.