2,100+ SCE customers without power in Palm Desert
PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A power outage has left over 2,100 Southern California Edison customers without electricity in Palm Desert.
The outage officially lists 2,184 customers as being affected.
It is listed as a "repair outage", which is "an outage caused by unexpected circumstances, such as traffic accidents or severe weather", according to SCE.com.
The outage's location is placed across from Palm Desert High School on the east side of Cook Street.
SCE crews are currently analyzing the problem.
There is no estimated time for restoration.
There are two other outages listed in Palm Springs, but they are for equipment upgrades.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15