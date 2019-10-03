1st-grade Cathedral City students team up with City Council to plant tree
Students from Cathedral City Elementary School teamed up with the City Council to plant a tree for California Clean Air Day.
Mayor Mark Carnevale and newly elected Council member Rita Lamb joined the 1st-grade class this morning to plant a tree at the school and raise awareness on efforts to lower greenhouse gases.
Students also presented pictures of trees from their California Clean Air Day art project to the mayor. The art pieces will be showcased at City Hall.
