172 disabled parking citations issued between Coachella and Stagecoach

INDIO, Calif.- - 172 citations were issued to festival-goers this year for fraudulently using disabled person parking placards, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The violations were caught by DMV investigators during Coachella Valley enforcement crackdown that goes into effect during festival seasons. Those caught fraudulently using the placards had them confiscated, received a misdemeanor citation, were given a censure which will appear on the driving record, and were ordered to pay fines ranging from $250 to $1,000.

“If you don’t have that privilege please don’t park in it. If you do, you’re being subjected to be contacted by a law enforcement representative doing enforcement for parking and asking you for the proper credentials to have that place card,” Indio Police Department public information officer Ben Guitron told News Channel 3's Jeremy Chen in April.

DMV investigators during Stagecoach enforcement.

DMV investigators during Stagecoach enforcement.

The weekend-by-weekend breakdown of citations:

Coachella Weekend 1 (April 12-14)

44 citations

Coachella Weekend (April 19-21)

50 citations

Stagecoach (April 26-28)

78 citations

38 Photos 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoer street style at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) Coachella 2019 kicks off 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoer street style at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Jpegmafia performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters.) BLACKPINK performs at Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images A general view of atmosphere at the Cash App Dome on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Cash App) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Creative director at NEWSUBSTANCE Patrick O'Mahoney poses at the Spectra art installation during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1 Day 1 on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoer street style at The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Erika Jayne x ShoeDazzle x Nylon Coachella Midnight Party at a private residence on April 12, 2019 in Bermuda Dunes, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for ShoeDazzle ) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoer street style at The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters.) Festivalgoer street style at The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters.) Festivalgoer street style at The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoer street style at The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Billie Eilish performs at Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images 88 Camino of 88Glam performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Confetti is seen in the crowd at the Tame Impala performance at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Billie Eilish performs at Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Christine and the Queens performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Patrick Wilson, Scott Shriner, Rivers Cuomo and Brian Bell of Weezer perform at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images J Balvin and Rosalia perform at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot using a filter.) A view of Sarbale ke and Overview Effect at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoers attend the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Masego (R) performs with Sir at Gobi Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Jimmy Vallance of Bob Moses performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Ty Dolla Sign performs onstage with Bazzi at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images A view of Spectra at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoers are seen at Sarbale ke during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoers attend the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Confetti falls as DJ Snake performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images A$AP Ferg performs with Murda Beatz at Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Chenai performs onstage with Gorgon City at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Mr Eazi performs at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Sophie performs at Mojave Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoers watch Rüfüs Du Sol perform at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Jpegmafia performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images A general view of the YouTube Music Artist Lounge at Coachella 2019 on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTube) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festival goers in the audience at the Los Tucanes de Tijuana performance on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Kacey Musgraves and Baddiewinkle perform on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Los Tucanes de Tijuana pose for a photo at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ]

According to the DMV, investigators verified 2,459 placards as legitimate by comparing the placard's assignment number and comparing it with both the paired registration card and the person's identification.

Related:99 arrests made during Coachella weekend 1

50 Photos Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella The 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival features musicians, artists and headliner Beyonce. Coachella 2018 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella The 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival features musicians, artists and headliner Beyonce. [ + - ] Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella Meechy Darko of Flatbush Zombies [ + - ] Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella Borns [ + - ] Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella Jorja Smith [ + - ] Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella Marilyn Manson and Yoshiki of X Japan hug on Saturday. [ + - ] Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella Benjamin Booker [ + - ] Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella Tash Sultana [ + - ] Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella A man in a chair is held up. [ + - ] Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella Ariana Grande performs with Kygo on Saturday. [ + - ] Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella Skip Marley [ + - ] Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Coachella Lynn Gunn of PVRIS [ + - ] Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella The Weeknd [ + - ] Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella SuperDuperKyle [ + - ] Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella Kalela [ + - ] Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella An attendee shows off festival fashion during the second weekend. [ + - ] Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella Art installation Palm-3 World Station by Simon Vega [ + - ] Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella Perfume Genius [ + - ] Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for PUMA Rihanna promoted her makeup line, Fenty, during the first weekend of the festival. [ + - ] Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella Beyonce Knowles performs during the first weekend and inspires a renaming of the festival: #Beychella. [ + - ] Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella Beyonce's performance included her sister, Solange, Destiny's Child and her husband, Jay-Z. [ + - ] Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella Even into the next week, the internet was atwitter about Queen Bey's epic performance. [ + - ] Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella Este Haim of HAIM [ + - ] Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella Heath of X-Japan [ + - ] Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella Tyler the Creator [ + - ] Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella Alana Haim of HAIM [ + - ] Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella Post Malone [ + - ] Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella Festivalgoer showcases Coachella street style. [ + - ] Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella An attendee in Indio, California. [ + - ] Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella Molly Rankin of Alvvays [ + - ] Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for adidas A view of the adidas activation the first weekend. [ + - ] Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Republic Records Inanna Sarkis [ + - ] Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for PUMA G-Eazy attends the FentyXPUMA Drippin event. [ + - ] Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella Zombie Juice of Flatbush Zombies [ + - ] Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella Meechy Darko of Flatbush Zombies [ + - ] Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella Art installation Etherea by Edoardo Tresoldi. [ + - ] Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella Art installation Spectra by NEWSUBSTANCE. [ + - ] Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella An attendee in Indio [ + - ] John Sciulli/Getty Images for PUMA Shaun D. Ross, second from right, and guests attend the FentyXPUMA Drippin event. [ + - ] Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella David Byrne [ + - ] Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella Festivalgoers pose in Indio. [ + - ] Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella Nile Rogers & CHIC [ + - ] Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Coachella Chloe Bailey, left, and Halle Bailey, of Chloe x Halle perform. [ + - ] Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella SZA [ + - ] Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella Jamiroquai, left, and Snoop Dogg [ + - ] Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella Moses Sumney poses backstage during the first weekend. [ + - ] Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella Kelela backstage. [ + - ] Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella Recording artist Steve Aoki [ + - ] Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella Kendrick Lamar performs with SZA during the first weekend. [ + - ] Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella Annie Clark of St. Vincent [ + - ] Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella Chance the Rapper [ + - ]

“It’s against the law to fraudulently use a disabled person parking placard and we will continue our enforcement efforts until people understand how their illegal actions are impeding the mobility of those with disabilities,” said DMV Investigations Chief Tom Wilson. “I’m asking every Californian to save the space.”

Related: 98 arrests made during Coachella weekend 2

For more information on disabled placards, go to DMV's website.