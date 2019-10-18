25 East Valley students treated, 14 hospitalized for smoke-related health issues

Over a dozen students treated for smoke-related health issues

THERMAL, Calif.- - Desert Mirage High School, Toro Canyon Middle School, and Las Palmitas Elementary School, and are being evacuated due to health risks posed by smoke in the area.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Smoke visible from Toro Canyon Middle School. The school is right next to Desert Mirage High School and Las Palmitas Elementary School. The three schools are also right across the street from the recycling facility where the mulch fires have been originating from.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Smoke visible from Toro Canyon Middle School. The school is right next to Desert Mirage High School and Las Palmitas Elementary School. The three schools are also right across the street from the recycling facility where the mulch fires have been originating from.

15 patients at Desert Mirage High School in Thermal were taken to an area hospital for treatment due to smoke-related health issues, according to Cal Fire.

The symptoms are considered to be minor to moderate.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. One of the many ambulances in the school parking lot Thursday morning

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. One of the many ambulances in the school parking lot Thursday morning

Ambulances were also seen at Las Palmitas Elementary and Toro Canyon Middle School.

News Channel 3 has reached out to Coachella Valley Unified School District officials and is waiting to hear back.

Just yesterday, Congressman Raul Ruiz announced that a cease and desist order had been issued for a nearby recycling center which has been at the center of several mulch fires in recent months.

JFK Medical Center has donated 15,000 smoke mask to the Galilee Center for public use while the smokey conditions persist.

Over a dozen students treated for smoke-related health issues

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates on this developing story.