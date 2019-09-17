13-year-olds arrested for fight that critically injured Moreno Valley boy
MORENO VALLEY, Calif.- - Two 13-year-olds were arrested and booked into juvenile hall for an assault at Moreno Valley's Landmark Middle School that left a boy hospitalized today in critical condition, authorities said.
Both suspects were booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall and are expected to be charged with assault likely to produce great bodily injury, according to the Riverside Sheriff's Department.
Video shows one boy punching another in the face, causing him to bang his head on a pillar. Witnesses say he began foaming at the mouth.
The fight broke out on the campus of Landmark Middle School at 15261 Legendary Drive about 1 p.m. Monday, said Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. William Stens.
Deputies were called to the location to investigate after the boy was taken to Riverside University Medical Center for treatment of ``significant injuries,'' Stens said.
He did not specify what the altercation was about. All three juveniles are students at the school.
A sheriff's statement stated that no further information will be released at this time due to the age of all involved parties.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15