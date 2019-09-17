13-year-olds arrested for fight that critically injured Moreno Valley boy

MORENO VALLEY, Calif.- - Two 13-year-olds were arrested and booked into juvenile hall for an assault at Moreno Valley's Landmark Middle School that left a boy hospitalized today in critical condition, authorities said.



Both suspects were booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall and are expected to be charged with assault likely to produce great bodily injury, according to the Riverside Sheriff's Department.



Video shows one boy punching another in the face, causing him to bang his head on a pillar. Witnesses say he began foaming at the mouth.



The fight broke out on the campus of Landmark Middle School at 15261 Legendary Drive about 1 p.m. Monday, said Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. William Stens.



Deputies were called to the location to investigate after the boy was taken to Riverside University Medical Center for treatment of ``significant injuries,'' Stens said.



He did not specify what the altercation was about. All three juveniles are students at the school.



A sheriff's statement stated that no further information will be released at this time due to the age of all involved parties.

