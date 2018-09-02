13 injured, 2 missing after Colorado River boat collision
NEEDLES, Calif. - At least 13 people have been injured and two others are missing after two recreational boats collided on the Colorado River near the California border with Arizona.
Eric Sherwin, a spokesman for the San Bernardino County Fire District, says the vessels collided head-on Saturday evening. The force of the crash caused one of the boats to sink and the other sustained heavy damage.
He says two people are missing and "presumed submerged." The search for them has been postponed because of darkness until Sunday morning.
Sherwin says one person has life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in Las Vegas. A dozen others were injured but not seriously.
The crash happened in Moabi Regional Park, a popular water recreation area along the border about 290 miles (467 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.
