13 injured, 2 missing after Colorado River boat collision

NEEDLES, Calif. - At least 13 people have been injured and two others are missing after two recreational boats collided on the Colorado River near the California border with Arizona.

Eric Sherwin, a spokesman for the San Bernardino County Fire District, says the vessels collided head-on Saturday evening. The force of the crash caused one of the boats to sink and the other sustained heavy damage.

ParkMoabi(Update): Search operations have been suspended and will resume tomorrow morning. #MohaveCountySheriff is lead agency for investigation. — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) September 2, 2018

He says two people are missing and "presumed submerged." The search for them has been postponed because of darkness until Sunday morning.

Sherwin says one person has life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in Las Vegas. A dozen others were injured but not seriously.

The crash happened in Moabi Regional Park, a popular water recreation area along the border about 290 miles (467 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

@sbcountysheriff Marine Enforcement Unit is assisting Mohave County Sheriff’s Department with a boat collision on the Colorado River near Topock Gorge and Park Moabi Channel. MCSO is the lead department handling the boat collision. pic.twitter.com/jUP9ohzw1J — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) September 2, 2018

