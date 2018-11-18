12th annual Fall Family Festival held in La Quinta

LA QUINTA, Calif. - People in La Quinta came out for a day of family fun and performances Sunday. About three thousand people showed up for the 12th annual Fall Family Festival at La Quinta Community Park.

Over 50 exhibitors and vendors came out. Entertainment included drummers and dancers from Xavier Prep, a petting zoo and pony rides.

The festival was put on thanks to the non-profit About Families Inc. which focuses on helping parents and young children. The founder says it's a way to build community.

"It's really nice just to see people connecting with friends, meeting new friends, finding a new karate studio or a dance studio or a meeting the childbirth educators at the hospital," Joanna Bole Whitlow, the founder, said.

A dancer from Xavier Prep enjoyed the atmosphere.

"I love seeing little kids and getting to interact with them because they're so happy and they think we're like so amazing," Rebecca Phillips, a senior, said.

A silent auction was also held to benefit the non-profit as well. The festival returned to La Quinta after having it held in Palm Springs last year.