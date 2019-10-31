10K without power schools closed for fire danger blackouts

More than 10,000 customers were without power Wednesday night in Riverside County, including areas just to the west of the valley, in the pass, and our local mountains.

There were outages in Cabazon, Banning, Mountain Center, Idyllwild, and up the Morongo grade toward Yucca Valley.

As night set in and the temperature dropped in Cabazon, people who live there braced themselves for a night of bitter cold without electricity in their homes.

**UPDATE: Power was restored in some areas including Cabazon around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.**

There is a warming shelter set up at the Morongo Community Center at 13000 Malki Road in Banning with heated places to sleep and power to charge phones and other devices.

"I just want my power back on, it's cold!" said Emily Doucette, who lives in Cabazon. For her, it was the second day this week her power was cut. Her three girls were home from school, which was closed Wednesday, also with no power.

"I don't know how we're able to survive; I don't know why it's going on so frequently," Doucette said. "Just makes it hard, and especially having kids and trying to get going during the day, it's the most frustrating thing."

Through the San Gorgonio Pass, it was the same story. Gas stations were empty; parking lots and the outlet malls were deserted. Sign after sign told customers that businesses were closed for the day.

It's all due to "Public Safety Power Shutoffs" from Southern California Edison that blacked out more than 86,000 customers across the Southland Wednesday.

Marisa Campos was battening down the hatches at her Cabazon home as she head into the night with no power.

"I don't even know what time it's going to be back on," Campos said. She had just thrown away food that was already going bad.

"People have refrigerators, people have food, people have kids, kids need to go to school and the kids couldn't even go to school cuz there's no power," she said. Heading into the overnight she said she and her family were just trying to keep warm.

"Just going to stay bundled – a whole bunch of blankets, make sure everybody's warm everybody's covered," Campos said.

