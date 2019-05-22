Evacuations lifted as Thermal fire continues to burn
100 mobile homes were evacuated
Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire burning on Avenue 70 and Fillmore Street in Thermal.
According to Cal Fire, the fire was reported at 2:30 p.m. as a 1/2 acre burning in windy conditions. 2 hours later, the fire grew to 5 acres. By 7:30 p.m., the fire has burned 8 acres. Currently, as of 8:30 p.m., the fire is 22 acres, 10% contained.
Firefighters say this is a wind-driven fire burning at a moderate rate. Crews say winds are currently 13 MPH out of the west with gusts to 30 MPH.
Evacuation orders were lifted at 8 p.m., approximately 100 mobile homes in the Oasis Mobile Home Park on 88700 Avenue 70 were evacuated, Cal Fire confirmed. 350 people in total were forced to leave their homes as of 5:15 p.m., according to Captain Fernando Herrera, public information officer for Cal Fire.
A care and reception center was set up for evacuees at Desert Mirage High School, but with evac orders lifted, the center has been closed.
Fillmore Street is closed between Avenue 68 and Avenue 70 until further notice.
60 firefighters, 13 engine companies, 9 overhead personnel, and 2 water tenders are on scene. Cal Fire is also working in unified command with the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
We have a crew on the way to the scene, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.
This fire is burning near another fire on Airport Boulevard and Shady Lane in Thermal. That fire started over the weekend and grew to 135 acres.
The fire was orginally fully contained Monday evening, but reignited in an area which had previously not burned on Tuesday. Cal Fire officials told News Channel 3 the fire is a couple of hot spots flaring up, extra crews on scene to keep them under control due to winds.
