10 pets die in Palm Springs mobile home fire

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Two residents were displaced and ten pets were killed in a mobile home fire in Palm Springs over the weekend.

The blaze, which was reported at 10:47 on May 4, broke out in a home on the 100 block Pioneer Trail in Windy Point. In the initial report from dispatch, a person was said to be trapped, along with multiple animals, according to a Palm Springs Firefighters Association post (PSFA).

Fire crews responded to the scene and found that the two homeowners were able to escape the structure. "Some" of the animals were able to be saved, according to PSFA, but ultimately, six cats, two dogs, and two birds died, according to a Cal Fire report.

Courtesy: Palm Springs Firefighters Association

Crews were able to contain the fire just after midnight. Firefighters encountered serious challenges battling the blaze because the mobile home park did not have hydrants located within it, and a 2000 foot water supply line had to be placed to initiate the aggressive interior attack.

The fire was put out in a joint effort by Cal Fire and the Palm Springs Fire Department.