75-acre brush fire burning near Thermal

Fire burning near Thermal grows

THERMAL, Calif.- - Cal Fire crews are currently fighting a 75-acre brush fire near Thermal. The blaze has the potential to grow to 300 acres, according to Cal Fire. It is currently 40% contained.

The fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m.

The blaze is currently burning in medium to heavy fuel of six to eight feet. Several agencies are currently on scene fighting the fire.

According to Cal Fire, 40 firefighters and 12 engine companies are on scene. A nearby plant nursery is being threatened by the blaze.

Video of growing brush fire burning near

It ignited on the 82900 block of Johnson Street.

A News Channel 3 news team is en route to the scene. Stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.