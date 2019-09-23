'Veterans for Peace' hosts 14th annual International Day of Peace event

Day of Peace

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - Veterans for Peace hosted their 14th annual International Day of Peace event at the Miracle Springs Resort and Spa in Desert Hot Springs Sunday night.

The event featured several speakers, musical performances and recognized members of the community for their service in various fields handing out several "peace day awards."

"International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations. And it's a day of ceasefire, and to have peace in the world and peace in our community and peace in our relationships," said Tom Swann Hernandez, founder and president, Veterans for Peace.

"[It was] a lovely, lovely event for all of us to be together and to show what we want in the world now and in future generations," said Linda Starr, participant.

Celebration of life statements were read honoring those who died in the last 12 months.

The group tells News Channel 3 they host the only Peace Day ceremony of its kind in the Inland Empire.

