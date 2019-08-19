"Trump Unity Bridge" returns to La Quinta

Unity Bridge

LA QUINTA, Calif. - A traveling Trump display called the "Trump Unity Bridge” has returned to the desert -- garnering attention and support from local Republicans.

“We’re building momentum every time we come here the trump train gets bigger and bigger,” said Rob Cortis, the designer and driver of the bridge.

This is the third time Cortis and his traveling Trump tribute have visited the Coachella Valley.

“Come and get your bumper sticker, we got ice cream...we love people,” said Jeff Hickson, a Trump Unity Bridge supporter.

Starting in Detroit, Michigan, they’ve traveled over 200,000 miles across the country and spent more than $100,000 on fuel and hotels over the past two years.

“So it’s called the Trump Unity Bridge...is the goal trying to unify the Republican Party or trying to unify the left and the right?” asked News Channel 3's reporter Madison Weil.

“Our goal is to unify America...the left, the right, the middle, the undecided...on positive messages,” answered Cortis.

He says they’ve been to the 48 mainland states with hopes of one day making it to Alaska and Hawaii.

“We’re just trying to share the message of love and support for our country,” said Christina Fitchett, another Trump Unity Bridge supporter.

But not everyone driving by agreed the bridge is a step towards unity. “It’s honestly kind of childish in the way...it’s causing traffic. I just think they’re wasting a lot of gas," said Eric Nieto.

Cortis says when they drove the bridge through Palm Springs this weekend, a man physically confronted him: “He ripped the flag off the truck and threw it on the ground and then he grabbed my face and knocked my glasses off my head."

Due to its controversial nature, police were present outside the Republican Headquarters to ensure everyone’s safety.

Cortis added they’ve recently installed security cameras on the bridge: “We have six security cameras that give us a 360 degree view of everything that happens everywhere we go all the time."

Organizers say the plan is to continue making stops across the country and they hope their efforts aid in the re-election of the president.