'Suspicious' fire extinguished in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - Fire crews were able to extinguish an early morning fire at a Cathedral City residence which is considered possibly suspicious, according to Cathedral City Fire Chief Paul Wilson.

The blaze, which was reported just after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, broke out at a home on the 68000 of Peladora Road. The fire was sparked in a closet area of the home, and signs point to the fire being of a suspicious nature, a possible arson, according to Chief Wilson.

Four people live in the home, the property owner and four renters. One of the occupants may have started the fire, according to Wilson, and Cathedral City Police officers are investigating the fire for possible criminal charges. Police have been regularly called to the residence in the past, according to CCPD.

Code enforcement is also planning to investigate because the home has no working water.

American Red Cross workers were requested to the scene to assist the residents for the night.

The fire remained largely contained to the closet area, but the home sustained smoke damage throughout.