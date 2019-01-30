"Our Own Backyard" - Thursday at 6PM on News Channel 3
Mexicali, Mexico and Calexico, CALIF. - Migrants are seeking refuge at shelters just south of the border in Mexicali.
News Channel 3 I-Team investigator John White talks with them about their struggle to get here and the wait to seek asylum in the United States.
Also, see how the border fence in Calexico is causing controversy with the addition of barbed wire at the top of it.
Watch "Our Own Backyard," Thursday on News Channel 3 Live at 6.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15
First Alert Weather
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Photo Galleries
-
-
Updated On this day: January 30
-
-
-