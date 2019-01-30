News

"Our Own Backyard" - Thursday at 6PM on News Channel 3

Posted: Jan 29, 2019 11:01 PM PST

Updated: Jan 29, 2019 11:01 PM PST

Mexicali, Mexico and Calexico, CALIF. - Migrants are seeking refuge at shelters just south of the border in Mexicali.  

News Channel 3 I-Team investigator John White talks with them about their struggle to get here and the wait to seek asylum in the United States.

Also, see how the border fence in Calexico is causing controversy with the addition of barbed wire at the top of it. 

Watch "Our Own Backyard," Thursday on News Channel 3 Live at 6.
 


