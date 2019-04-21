'One Night Only' brings Broadway, Hollywood stars to the desert
Benefits Barbara Sinatra Children's Center
PALM DESERT, Calif. - Michael Childers is bringing his 'One Night Only' show to the McCallum Theatre this coming Wednesday, April 24.
The event features classic showstoppers performed by Broadway and Hollywood stars, including valley resident, Lucie Arnaz. She's directed the show in the past. This year she'll be performing "Fifty Percent" from the musical, Ballroom.
Childers said 'One Night Only' has raised more than $2.5 million for worthy charities. This year, it will benefit the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center.
You can purchase tickets on the McCallum Theatre website.
