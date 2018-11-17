"Lighthouse Lawsuit" - Tuesday at 6PM on KESQ

"Lighthouse Lawsuit" - Tuesday at 6 on K

The cities of Indio and Coachella are at odds over the location of the Lighthouse recreational cannabis dispensary.



It's on Avenue 48 in Coachella, a block east of Van Buren Street, but within a stone's throw of residential homes that are on unincorporated land not in Coachella. It's also near Van Buren Elementary School in Indio and the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, also in Indio.



The city of Indio is now suing Coachella to force the dispensary to move.



Indio Mayor Michael Wilson said, "For many years this community was raked with drugs and crime. And we fixed that in Indio."



Wilson says the Lighthouse is too close to neighboring residents, the school, and the rescue mission.



But Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez says he wants the Lighthouse to stay put.



Hernandez said, "When there are two communities having a disagreement, that's not a good thing." Hernandez adding, "It's a matter of us getting together, talking, and working it through."



News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl talks with both mayors, and neighbors to find out more.



Tuesday at 6 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.

