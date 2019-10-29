"Legacy Wall" opens in Palm Springs

A new exhibit paying tribute to the contributions of LGBT people in history has made its way to the Coachella Valley.

"The Legacy Wall" is a traveling installation that opened Monday night at "The Bank," which is on 383 S. Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs. The installation will stay at this location for the next two weeks before moving to the Palm Springs Public Library for another two weeks.

Victor Salvo, creator and executive director of the project, said its purpose is to help educate people about the historical importance of LGBT people and to work to stop bullying.

"To give those kids who grow up without that context something to hope for something to hold onto some historical significant role models to let them know that they matter and that they've always mattered even if no one bothered to tell them," Salvo said.

This is the Legacy Project's 33rd stop on its tour across the nation. Organizers hope the exhibit will reach 10,000 people during the stay here in the valley. Click here to learn more about the legacy wall.