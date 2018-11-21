"Heroes Mural" honoring firefighters who battled the Cranston Fire unveiled in Idyllwild

Mural honoring firefighters who battled Cranston Fire unveiled in Idyllwild Mural artist Keith Blum [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] Special thanks to supporters of Keith Blum, the artist behind the mural. [ + - ]

A mural paying tribute to firefighters, notably those who helped protect the community during the Cranston Fire, unveiled in Idyllwild.

The Cranston Fire burned more than 13,000 near Idyllwild and Mountain Center in July and August. In total, the fire destroyed 12 buildings and damaged five others and forced the evacuation of Idyllwild, Lake Hemet, Mountain Center, and Pine Cove.

29 Photos Destroyed structure

Fast-growing Cranston Fire torches Mountain Center and Idyllwild area Destroyed structure [ + - ] [ + - ] Fire near Idyllwild - Taken by Paul Breski [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] Taken by Becky Anderson [ + - ] Taken by Vikki Schultz [ + - ] Destroyed structure [ + - ] Taken by Becky Anderson [ + - ] 32-year-old Brandon McGlover was arrested, police believe he started the fire [ + - ] Brandon McGlover [ + - ] Fire near Idyllwild - Taken by Paul Breski [ + - ] Taken by Becky Anderson [ + - ] San Bernardino County Fire set up assignment - Courtesy of @SBCountyFire [ + - ] [ + - ] Smoke seen from Palm Desert - Taken by Mike Goble [ + - ] Trees burning [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Smoke seen from Palm Springs (Taken as the fire was 800-acres) [ + - ] Amara Wilson [ + - ] Evacuation center at Banning High School [ + - ] Courtesty : Idyllwild Town Crier/Jack Clark [ + - ] Courtesty : Idyllwild Town Crier/Holly Parsons [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ]

The "Heroes Mural" mural depicts firefighters from multiple agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service, CalFire and Idyllwild Fire.

“The mural represents the hard work that both law enforcement and the firefighters do to keep the community safe,” said Third District County Supervisor Chuck Washington.

Idyllwild Fire Chief Patrick Reitz, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Leonard Purvis of the Valle Vista station and members of CalFire joined Washington as the "Heroes Mural" was unveiled at the Idyllwild Public Library.

“We are so excited to have this. We are so blessed to have this in our town,” Reitz said. “We all come together for a common cause and that is to help our fellow human beings.”

Keith Blum, the artist behind the mural, said he recalls seeing the fire and smoke from his home in Palm Springs.

“I saw the smoke coming off the mountain, thick and dark, often blocking out the sun and dropping ash on us," Blum said.

Blum donated the mural to the library after seeing the “valiant efforts of the firefighters” to protect homes in Idyllwild. Local businesses donated supplies, meals, and, lodging over the month Blum spent painting the mural. Blum added a special thank you to his supporters in the mural.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15