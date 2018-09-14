'Emergency Preparedness Fair' planned to inform county residents

RIVERSIDE,Calif.- - In recognition of National Preparedness Month, the Riverside Fire Department and other agencies tomorrow will host an Emergency Preparedness Fair, offering residents a glimpse of public safety hardware and free assistance with developing contingency plans that could prove instrumental in weathering a disaster.



``The wildfires (in Riverside County) and hurricanes in Hawaii and out east show the importance of preparing now for a disaster that may impact your life,'' Riverside Emergency Services Administrator Mark Annas said.



The seventh annual fair will get underway at 11 a.m. in the JC Penny parking lot of the Galleria at Tyler Mall, just off of the Riverside (91) Freeway, at Magnolia Avenue and Tyler Street. It'll wrap up about 3 p.m., Annas said.



He said that attendees will learn the basics of what to do in the event of a major earthquake and other natural or man-made crisis.



``The goal is to make preparedness a part of our lives every day,'' Annas said. ``This means having your own food, water and other supplies in sufficient quantity to last for at least five to seven days, or even longer.''



The fair will feature information on the types of items that every household should have on hand and how to map out a what-if scenario well before trouble strikes, according to organizers. Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore will be on site for part of the event.



There will be hands-on CPR demos, a K9 team exercise, as well as displays of police cruisers, firefighting equipment and the police department helicopter.



Representatives from the American Red Cross, American Medical Response, the American Radio Relay League, the Gas Company and others will be available to answer questions, organizers said.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15