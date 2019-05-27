"Cookie", Big Bear eaglet, dies of likely hypothermia

BIG BEAR VALLEY, Calif.- - One of the two bald eaglets born alongside Big Bear Lake in April has died.

"Cookie" hatched as thousands watch via the Friends of Big Bear Valley Bald Eagle Cam last month. The eaglet shared the nest with "Simba", and had recently faced difficulty due to unseasonable snow that blanketed the nestt over the last week.

According to Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit group that operates the camera, the cause of death was likely hypothermia. Simba and Cookie were unable to fit under the mother eagle, Jackie, to stay warm, and this is what is believed to cause the eaglet to die.

"We are very sad to say that it looks like Cookie died just a little bit ago. He was up earlier but looked weak; he also seemed less energetic yesterday. This last storm was a tough one with rain first and then snow and cold temperatures (just like last year)," read the May 27 Eagle Update posted to Friends of Big Bear Valley's website. "As we could see with Jackie, the feathers got wet and then the snow stuck to them. The chicks weren't able to fit fully underneath her yesterday and last night."

According to the nonprofit, the survival rate for bald eaglets is 50% over the first year.

You can watch the live feed of the nest below.

H/T: CBS Los Angeles