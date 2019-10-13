"Chase the Ace" motorcycle run event benefited adaptive sports
LA QUINTA, Calif. - The Desert Recreation District hosted the "Chase the Ace" motorcycle poker run on Saturday.
The event kicked off at La Quinta Community Park.
Riders followed a route that included stops at Pappy and Harriet's in Pioneertown, our studio here in Thousand Palms, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and eventually back to La Quinta Community Park.
Afterwards, we were told there was a bar-b-que as wells as musical performances and a raffle.
They also announced winners for the best and worst hand of poker.
Organizers say the event benefited adaptive sports and recreation activities here in the Coachella Valley.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15