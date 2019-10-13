"Chase the Ace" motorcycle run event benefited adaptive sports

LA QUINTA, Calif. - The Desert Recreation District hosted the "Chase the Ace" motorcycle poker run on Saturday.

The event kicked off at La Quinta Community Park.

Riders followed a route that included stops at Pappy and Harriet's in Pioneertown, our studio here in Thousand Palms, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and eventually back to La Quinta Community Park.

Afterwards, we were told there was a bar-b-que as wells as musical performances and a raffle.

They also announced winners for the best and worst hand of poker.

Organizers say the event benefited adaptive sports and recreation activities here in the Coachella Valley.

