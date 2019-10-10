"Boo 2 Bullying" presents to local elementary students on National Stop Bullying Day

Boo2Bullying National Stop Bullying Day

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - Wednesday is National Stop Bullying Day and the month of October is National Bullying Prevention Month.

One local nonprofit, "Boo 2 Bullying" is bringing an educational assembly to schools in the Coachella Valley.

On Wednesday morning, they spoke to hundreds of students at Cathedral City Elementary School.

The students watched videos and learned from a "Boo 2 Bullying" ambassador about how to identify a bully and know the difference between having a conflict with someone and being bullied. They also learned what to do if they see someone else getting bullied.

"I learned about being nice to my friends," Madelyn told News Channel 3.

"Even though they hate on me and even though they don't like this about me and they want to bully me all the time because of this, they came to my school and showed me that I can still turn that into something positive and help someone else who is going through something," Solange Signoret, a "Boo 2 Bullying" ambassador said as she described how she first learned about the nonprofit after she experienced being bullied herself.

Signoret, who's also a freshman at Palm Springs High School told us this presentation has been given to over 11,000 students in the Coachella Valley so far.

"It's amazing the amount of positivity we get from our presentations," Signoret said. "I hope that we can get it out there more so that people can recognize what we do and say hey this is really needed. Bullying really needs to be a topic that is brought up and we are really working with the district on getting that resolved," she said.

She said it's important to start educating children on bullying from a young age because then it will give them the tools they need as they head into middle and high school.

For more information on Boo 2 Bullying visit there website here.