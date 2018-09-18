'Armed and dangerous' Moreno Valley man arrested for murder

PERRIS, Calif.- - A man suspected of fatally shooting a 26-year-old Perris resident during a confrontation over the weekend was arrested today in Ontario.



Enrique Alberto Lazaro Valencia, 29, was found by investigators following an intense 36-hour search, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.



Valencia was booked into the San Bernardino County Jail on suspicion of murder. He's being held without bail and is expected to be transferred to the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside before the end of the week, sheriff's officials said.



According to Sgt. Steve Brosche, the shooting occurred about 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of B Street and Red Maple Place.



Valencia allegedly confronted Arturo Angel on the street and shot him once in the upper body, Brosche said. A possible motive for the shooting was not disclosed.



Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.



Detectives quickly developed leads pointing to Valencia as the alleged assailant and began a search with the help of surrounding law enforcement agencies, officials said.



There was no word on how he was found.



Anyone with information about the killing was asked to contact the sheriff's Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15