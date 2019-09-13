'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa meets with Agua Caliente tribal council

Jason Momoa and Tribal Chairman Jeff L. Grubbe (Courtesy of Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians)

Jason Momoa and Tribal Chairman Jeff L. Grubbe (Courtesy of Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians)

Jason Momoa, star of "Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones," was in the Coachella Valley Thursday and met with the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians tribal council in Palm Springs.

"Alright I'm about to ready to go into the tribal council, it's a little bit intimidating," Momoa said on his Instragram story just moments before entering the tribal council chambers.

The tribe says Momoa stopped by to say hello to the tribe while scouting for his next film project.

Thank you Jason Momoa for swinging by and saying hello to Agua Caliente while location scouting for your next film project. #ACBCI #jasonmomoa #palmsprings #MeYahWhae pic.twitter.com/C9lyn7tMs2 — Agua Caliente (@AguaCalienteNDN) September 12, 2019

Momoa's Instagram story shows that on Wednesday he was in Joshua Tree, hiking along the trails. 'Coyote Corner,' the Joshua Tree National Park Store along Highway 62, can be seen in the background to one of his stories.

Momoa was last in the valley this past March, when his plane had to make an emergency landing Palm Springs International Airport after an engine issue.

Watch: Jason Momoa's airplane makes an emergency landing in Palm Springs

The issue turned out to be a false alarm, but Momoa took the time to meet some of members of Palms Springs' Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting team who were present and ready to help in any way they can.

"Well we got ourselves a slight delay. Half-hour out in Palm Springs and the plane wanted to start a fire," Momoa said on his Instagram story that day. "Good old fire department, gotta love them."