"60 SWARM" construction project begins Friday

BEAUMONT, Calif. - News Channel 3 would like to alert you of major roadwork coming to State Route 60 that may impact your weekend commutes.

The construction project known as "60 SWARM" will last for 15 weekends starting Friday, July 26.

Keep in mind, the work will be completed at night between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. between state route 71 and the 60, 91 and 215 junction.

The projects hope to improve safety and traffic flow by replacing three bridges and repaving roadways.

California plans to spend $150.9 million to fix the pavement and $33.4 million for the bridge replacements. Both will include funds coming from Senate Bill 1.

"Without this SB 1-funded project, the pavement on this heavily traveled major trade route will continue to deteriorate," Caltrans Director Laurie Berman said.

According to California Department of Transportation, more than 224,000 vehicles travel this portion of the highway every day. In addition to that number, almost 17,000 freight trucks also travel these roads and contribute to the wear and tear.

The bridge replacements are going to happen along State Route 60 at Pipeline Avenue, Monte Vista Avenue and Benson Avenue in San Bernardino County.

The 18 miles of new pavement will be on State Route 60 between Euclid Avenue in San Bernardino County to the 60, 91 and 215 interchange in Riverside County.

Here are some alternative routes: