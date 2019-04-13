$400K+ of meth, heroin, cocaine seized by Border Patrol

SALTON CITY, Calif.- - Over $400,000 of drugs were seized by Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint near Salton City Friday morning.

At 9:30 a.m., a 1991 gold and brown Dodge D-150 pickup truck driven by a 60-year-old man approached the checkpoint. After the initial inspection, the truck was waived along for secondary examination.

At the second section of the checkpoint, Border Patrol canines alerted agents to something in the front bed of the truck. Agents investigated and found 'several sealed packages' within a false wall compartment in the truck; within the packages were substances that were consistent with the characteristics of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine, according to a Border Patrol news release.

All told, over 55 pounds of drugs were found in the packages, with a total street value of $424,513:

21.31 pounds of methamphetamine - estimated street value of $49,013

33.678 pounds of heroin - estimated street value of $351,440

2.406 pounds of cocaine - estimated street value of $24,060



"Our agents' efforts prevented these illegal narcotics from going further into the United States," said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. "These illegal narcotics will not make it to the streets thanks to our agents continued vigilance against criminal organizations trying to bring illegal narcotics in the country."

The driver, a lawfully admitted permanent resident (LAPR), the narcotics, and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement agency for further investigation.