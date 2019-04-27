$1.65 million contract awarded for stage construction of Cathedral City Community Amphitheater

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Cathedral City councilmembers voted to award a million dollar contract to a company for the construction of the stage for the city's new amphitheater park.

Councilmembers voted to award the $1.675 million contract to GKK Works/Cannon Design.

The $4.5 million Cathedral City Community Amphitheater will be located at the corner of Avenida Lalo Guerrero and Cathedral Canyon Drive.

According to the city, the 2.5-acre park will include a permanent stage, walking trails, a children’s play area, restrooms, a concession stand, and infrastructure to host the city’s festivals, food truck events, concerts, stage performances, and art shows. The park will have a seating capacity of 2,909 people for concerts.

City officials said the park site will be completed in August 2019 and the stage structure is expected to be completed in December 2019.

