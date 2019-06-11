Alleged gunman arrested for shooting LA deputy

ALHAMBRA, Calif.- - UPDATE: 1:00 P.M. - The suspect has reportedly been caught after a short pursuit in Long Beach.

***

Authorities offered $100,000 in reward money today for information that leads to the gunman who shot and critically wounded an off-duty sheriff's deputy who was ordering food at a fast-food restaurant in Alhambra.



Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said the deputy, whose name has not been released, remains in critical condition at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center. She recommended the county offer a $50,000 reward and announced that the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs would match that amount.



The board immediately approved the reward, with Supervisor Janice Hahn adding, ``Our prayers are certainly with him.''



The shooting occurred about 5:45 p.m. Monday at Jack in the Box at 2531 W. Valley Blvd., at the intersection of Fremont Avenue. The 13-year veteran deputy was in civilian clothes, carrying no weapon or badge or anything else to reflect his law enforcement status, when the suspect approached and shot him once in the back of the head, sheriff's officials said.

Homicide detectives are investigating whether he specifically targeted the deputy and, if so, why.``Our LASD family continues to persevere in the wake of the senseless shooting of our deputy,'' Sheriff Alex Villaneuva said in a Twitter post on Monday night. ``Our hearts & minds are solemnly united w/those who hold him dear. Whomever carried out this cowardly attack; we won't rest until we find you & ensure justice is brought swiftly upon you.''

Authorities circulated surveillance photos of the suspect, who is described as white, 20-30 years old, and between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11. He wore a fedora and sunglasses during the shooting, but apparently changed his clothes and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.The suspect's vehicle was described as a white four-door 2010-2014 Kia Sorento SUV with paper plates, said Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.At a news conference Monday night, homicide sheriff's Capt. Kent Wegener said anyone hiding the man could face serious consequences.

``It's time to turn him in,'' Wegener said. ``You don't want to be associated with this man, and the sheriff's department is going to spare no resources to locate this suspect."Barger urged anyone with information to call sheriff's Detectives Eddie Aguirre and Antonio Guillen or Lt. Derrick Alfred at 323-890-5500. Tipsters may also provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.lacrimestoppers.org.