Summit High School teacher is One Class At A Time May winner
Alissa Cahill leads the adult transition program
INDIO, Calif. - Each month, KESQ recognizes a teacher doing great things around the Coachella Valley with our One Class At A Time award.
For May, Walter Clark awarded a special education teacher from Summit High School with the $500 prize.
Alissa Cahill leads the adult transition program and is focused on teaching her students to live independently.
KESQ caught up with the class while the students were working and learning about jobs at Your Pie in Indio.
