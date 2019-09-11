St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house to have celebrity-designed suite

Dream Home Giveaway house to have celebrity-designed suite

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - In the first St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway for the Coachella Valley, KESQ is partnering with the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to raffle off a brand-new home estimated at more than $425,000.

Homes across the nation, from Memphis to Las Vegas to Bakersfield, have all been raffled off at $100 a ticket in previous giveaways to raise money for children fighting cancer. These homes boasted sleek interiors and stunning design throughout.

This year's dream home is being constructed in Cathedral City on Avenida Los Ninos.

"We're real excited," said Mario Gonzales, the president of GHA Companies, the partner building the house. "This is a real testimony of our team coming together as they always do."

The interior of the dream home is guaranteed to have that TV dazzle. Celebrity designer Michael Moloney from "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" has designed several standout suites for these giveaways and is putting his touch on the Cathedral City main bedroom, calling it Michael's Mystery Suite.

But how do you design a space when you don't know what the winner likes?

"As a designer, the first thing you need to do is observe your client," said Moloney. "Who are they? What do they want? What do they like? So when designing a home that hundreds and hundreds of people are going to come see, you've got to keep it relatively neutral and try to please everybody."

Tickets go on sale on September 18. You can buy one by calling 1-800-535-6748. California law prohibits online raffle ticket sales.

