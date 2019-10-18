St. Jude Dream Home almost complete, tickets still available

Progress being made on St Jude Dream Home Giveway

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif - The 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in the Coachella Valley is in full swing!

The home in Cathedral City is coming along beautifully and is expected to be finished by the end of October. KESQ morning anchor Angela Chen stopped by the house to check on the progress and to bring ticket buyers a sneak peek in the video above.

The plot of land along Avenida Los Ninos, just off of Mccallum Way, will soon see its first homeowner.

"It's going to be beautiful. It's going to be very warm. It's going to be great for a family or a retired couple," said Leslie Stiles, the project manager of GHA Companies, the developer building the dream home.

This house is one of several going up on the same block, but the St. Jude home will be a bit more special when it is completed.

"More special than the others in this development because the national sponsors that St. Jude has (like) Bosch -- they let me pick up any appliance I want, so we upgraded all the appliances in the house," Stiles said. "Brizo fixtures, which is top of the line nice."

The Michael Moloney Mystery suite -- the celebrity-designed master bedroom that has been a draw in several St. Jude Dream Home Giveaways in the past -- is also coming together. So far, Moloney has chosen a sleek gray wall color, called gossamer silk, for the bathroom. In the bedroom, the flooring has already been decided: a light gray porcelain tile fitted together in a chevron pattern.

All the money raised from ticket sales will go toward St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help children fighting cancer. As someone will win this dream home, kids will beat cancer so they can chase their dreams -- all without paying a single treatment bill.



Call 1-800-535-6748 to buy a raffle ticket for just $100. If you buy a ticket by 10/18, you'll also be eligible to win a trip for two to Sedona.

For the month of October only, you can buy tickets on-site at Mathis Brothers. California raffle laws only allow ticket purchases by phone or in person.

St. Jude fundraises so patients don't receive a bill for treatment, travel, or housing. KESQ's Dream Home Giveaway is a part of that fundraising effort.



