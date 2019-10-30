Madison Elementary teacher wins October One Class At A Time award
Mrs. Diana Fry wins for science camp costs
LA QUINTA, Calif. - KESQ and Walter Clark Legal Group have chosen Diana Fry, a 5th grade teacher at Madison Elementary School, as the October "One Class At A Time" award winner.
Fry plans on using the $500 award to help her students pay for sleepaway science camp.
