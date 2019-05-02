Landau Elementary Teacher Awarded April One Class At A Time

April 2019 - One class at a time

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - One grateful parent nominated her daughter's 4th grade teacher for KESQ's April One Class At A Time award. Morning anchor Angela Chen, along with the sponsor Walter Clark, the nominating parent, and principal Wendy Meka got together to surprise Ms. Cristina Cronin of Landau Elementary.



"She really has a passion for teaching social studies. Every time I walk into her room, she just loves the storytelling of history and sharing that with her kids," Meka said.

See her tearful reaction in the full story above.