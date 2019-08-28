Lifestyle

La Quinta High School life skills teachers chosen for August One Class At A Time award

Julie Klein and Cari Parrish have coffee shop plan

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 10:01 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:24 AM PDT

LA QUINTA, Calif. - LA QUINTA, Calif. - Each month, KESQ recognizes a teacher doing great things around the Coachella Valley with our "One Class At A Time" award.


For August, KESQ and "One Class At A Time" sponsor Walter Clark awarded two life skills teachers from La Quinta High School with the $500 prize. 

"They're very excited. We have an awesome group of students, and we know they're going to do well," said Klein. "This is just one more thing that's going to help them after graduation."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​


Cari Parrish and Julie Klein lead a class of 24 students in the life skills program and are focused on teaching their students to live independently. They plan to use the money on coffee appliances and aprons to open up a campus coffee shop. 

"It's so impressive because this time of year, we seem to only give attention to the star athletes and the star students, scholars, so seeing the good work that's being done here to help these students -- it's really overwhelming," Clark said.  

 


