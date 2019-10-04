Desert Learning Academy teacher chosen for One Class At A Time award

Desert Learning Academy teacher chosen f

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - By the year 2050, the amount of plastic in our oceans is projected to outweigh fish, according to the World Economic Forum.

It's a fact that has one teacher in Palm Springs working to spread awareness on plastic pollution with her students. For her environmental focus, Lynn Yada of Desert Learning Academy is KESQ and Walter Clark Legal Group's September "One Class At A Time" award winner. Desert Learning Academy is a virtual school that has students come in one to two times a week.

"I was shocked and surprised when I got the email I'm thrilled because my students have been passionate about working toward improving the environment that they're going to be living in," said Yada.

Yada plans to use the 500-dollar award to buy testing kits to purify water -- a lesson in environmental mindfulness and plastic use.

"It's such an eye opener for me to learn about this new style of education but also the fact that they're working on a project that is the most important for humanity," said Walter Clark.

The kids have already switched to reusable bottles and are filling up at the filtration fountain on campus, keeping tabs on the plastic bottles avoided in doing so.

"People throw away plastic not knowing the effects and the effects will be devastating," said Eric Henley-Omlor, a 5th grader in Yada's class.

