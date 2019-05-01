May Coachella Valley Spotlight Recipient: Joseph L. Stone, VFW Post 1534
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - May's Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient is Joseph L. Stone, VFW Post 1534.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1534 aims to better Veterans and their families by providing services and assistance for transition into civilian life.
VFW Post 1534 serves 200 members each year and helps 3,000 veterans and their families in cities across the valley.
The $25,000 Spotlight check from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation will be used to make updates to the kitchen and bar with new appliances, so the organization can continue providing meals and services to veterans.
Watch Eye on the Desert throughout the month of May for more on VFW Post 1534.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15