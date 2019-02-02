January Coachella Valley Spotlight Recipient: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Desert

Jan Coachella Valley Spotlight Recipient

PALM DESERT, Calif. - January's Coachella Valley Spotlight grant recipient is Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Desert.

The nonprofit received their $25,000 check from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation on Wednesday. The money is expected to be used to serve more children in the valley. On average, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Desert reports it costs $1,000 to $1,500 a year to make and support a new match between a child and an adult mentor.

The organization's mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better. The organization's vision is that all children achieve success in life. To accomplish this vision and mission, the nonprofit partners with parent/guardians, volunteers and others in the community to hold themselves accountable for each child in the program achieving higher aspirations, greater confidence, and better relationships; avoidance of risky behaviors and educational success.