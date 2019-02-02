February Coachella Valley Spotlight Recipient: Umbrella Ministries
February's Coachella Valley Spotlight grant recipient is Umbrella Ministries.
The organization aims to provide support to mothers who have experienced the death of a child. The nonprofit is made up of a network of women who have lost a child, who provide comfort and encouragement to those in need.
In the last 22 years, more than 5,000 grieving mothers have been a part of the network and thousands are included in quarterly newsletters.
The nonprofit will receive a $25,000 check that will be used to help local grieving mothers by providing scholarships and underwriting the Journey of the Heart conference and other outreach events.
Funds are also expected to be used to assemble care baskets to those in needs with literature about coping with grief and comfort items like tissues, candles, tea, journals, and a prayer shawl.
For more information, visit umbrellaministries.org.
